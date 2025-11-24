Good Morning, Las Vegas: Traffic impacts lingering after Las Vegas Grand Prix

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

While this year's Grand Prix has already crowned its winner, that doesn't mean our roadways are back to normal.

We are looking at traffic impacts as track takedown gets underway.

But first, this week looks to have better weather in store, with slightly warmer temps and drier conditions.

Justin Bruce has a look at Thanksgiving week ahead:

Mild Days and Chilly Nights This Week

Where to expect traffic impacts as the F1 circuit is dismantled

The race may be done, but F1 work is not. Crews are dismantling track barriers and bridges, and drivers will see new closures around the Strip.

The teardown started immediately after the race, but it'll be some time before things are back to normal. This week, construction is happening across the resort corridor.

Hailey Gravitt reports live with a look at what could slow you down.

Where to expect traffic impacts as the F1 circuit is dismantled

Kristi Noem presents bonus TSA checks, announces $1B investment for airport security

As the holidays get closer, there's some relief for TSA workers who went without pay during the government shutdown.

A TSA spokesperson says about 90% of employees have received their back pay, and the rest are set to receive what they're owed today.

On Saturday, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem awarded Transportation Security Administration agents at Harry Reid International Airport bonus checks for their "exemplary service" during the government shutdown.

WATCH: Guy Tannenbaum asks Noem what else is being done to support federal workers who went without pay

Kristi Noem presents bonus TSA checks, announces $1B investment for airport security

Heads up: F1- related bus route changes still in effect today

If you rely on public transit, we wanted to let you know that several RTC bus routes will still be on special schedules through today because of impacts from the race.