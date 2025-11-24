Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

F1 teardown timeline: Where to expect traffic impacts as the circuit is dismantled

F1 teardown schedule
Associated Press image, Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix Map
F1 teardown schedule
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After an exciting race under the Las Vegas lights that crowned Max Verstappen as the victor of the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix, it's time to tear down the track — and the dismantling is slated for 9 p.m. tonight.

As the remnants of F1 are removed from the Las Vegas Strip, here's where you can expect traffic impacts before your route goes back to normal, according to the Formula 1 Post-Race: Track Dismantle map.

Post-Race: Track Dismantle Map

Las Vegas Boulevard

  • Nov. 24 -26 at 12 a.m.: Two lanes closed for 24 hours with one lane open in each direction
  • Dec. 27-30: One lane closed for 24 hours. Sidewalk is also expected to be closed.
  • Nov. 26 after 9 a.m.: No traffic impacts scheduled at Fashion Show
  • Dec. 1 after 9 a.m.: No traffic impacts scheduled at Fashion Show

Sands

  • Nov. 23-26 at 9 p.m.: Two lanes closed for 24 hours with one lane open in each direction

Sphere

  • Nov. 23-26: No impacts to the public roadway

Koval

  • Northbound: One lane open
  • Southbound: One lane open

Harmon

  • Westbound: Two lanes open
  • Eastbound: Two lanes open

The work is scheduled to be fully completed by Christmas, according to officials. And speaking of which, your holiday plans are likely to be safe — work is expected to pause on Nov. 27-28 in time for Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Fan Prix promo image

Experience Romain AI Free, interactive Fan Prix feature for locals