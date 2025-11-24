F1 teardown timeline: Where to expect traffic impacts as the circuit is dismantled

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After an exciting race under the Las Vegas lights that crowned Max Verstappen as the victor of the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix, it's time to tear down the track — and the dismantling is slated for 9 p.m. tonight.

As the remnants of F1 are removed from the Las Vegas Strip, here's where you can expect traffic impacts before your route goes back to normal, according to the Formula 1 Post-Race: Track Dismantle map.

Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025

Las Vegas Boulevard

Nov. 24 -26 at 12 a.m. : Two lanes closed for 24 hours with one lane open in each direction

: Two lanes closed for 24 hours with one lane open in each direction Dec. 27-30: One lane closed for 24 hours. Sidewalk is also expected to be closed.

One lane closed for 24 hours. Sidewalk is also expected to be closed. Nov. 26 after 9 a.m. : No traffic impacts scheduled at Fashion Show

: No traffic impacts scheduled at Fashion Show Dec. 1 after 9 a.m.: No traffic impacts scheduled at Fashion Show

Sands

Nov. 23-26 at 9 p.m.: Two lanes closed for 24 hours with one lane open in each direction

Sphere

Nov. 23-26: No impacts to the public roadway

Koval

Northbound: One lane open

Southbound: One lane open

Harmon

Westbound: Two lanes open

Eastbound: Two lanes open

The work is scheduled to be fully completed by Christmas, according to officials. And speaking of which, your holiday plans are likely to be safe — work is expected to pause on Nov. 27-28 in time for Thanksgiving.