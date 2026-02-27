Good Morning, Las Vegas: Top headlines to start your Friday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Good morning, Las Vegas.

We have the latest on auto thefts in the valley, NDOT's newest highway safety plan, and the latest in Chinatown's redevelopment.

Record warmth starts today

MORNING: Readings start in the 50s and 60s with light winds, sunshine, and a few high clouds. We'll climb to the 70s after 9 a.m. and flirt with 80° after 11 a.m.

WATCH| Justin Bruce has your weather forecast for Friday

Record Warmth Starts Today

AFTERNOON: Highs hit 83° this afternoon as occasional high clouds filter the sunshine and winds remain light. Las Vegas expects to tie the record high of 83° set in 1986.

EVENING: Increasing high clouds with pleasant temperatures in the 70s falling to the 60s by 9 p.m.

TONIGHT: Partly-to-mostly cloudy with light winds and lows in the low 60s.

Auto thefts still a major problem in the valley

Metro Police say stolen cars remain a major problem in the valley, with more than 1,000 reports so far this year.

Just yesterday, we told you about 1 out of 3 separate carjackings that happened within 24 hours.

Metro officers are urging drivers to take precautions to avoid becoming the latest victim of an auto theft. LVMPD says always locking your vehicle reduces your chances of becoming an auto theft victim by more than 60%. Officers also recommend using an anti-theft device, keeping windows rolled up, and avoiding leaving your car in unattended parking lots for extended periods of time.

Read more here:

Local News Metro makes carjacking arrest as auto thefts top 1,000 in Clark County this year Shellye Leggett

NDOT's new highway safety plan

The Nevada Department of Transportation released its updated "Strategic Highway Safety Plan" aimed at reducing traffic deaths and serious injuries across Nevada.

NDOT officials told Channel 13 the plan isn't an outline for new construction projects but a data-driven priority list to help all governments and agencies statewide to work towards a common goal.

"So what the DOT and people in my role are doing needs to complement what the RTC is doing, what people in the city are doing, complement our enforcement partners, be informed by people who work in public health and trauma information," NDOT Chief Traffic Safety Engineer Lacey Tisler said.

NDOT tells us they're focusing on speeding in the new five-year plan, launching message boards on freeways across the valley.

Read more here:

Traffic NDOT's new highway safety plan wants to have a 35% reduction in traffic deaths Stephanie Aceves

Chinatown redevelopment

Clark County is doubling down on safety for businesses along the Spring Mountain corridor, bumping funding for the area's improvement grant from $750,000 to $1 million.

Qualifying businesses can receive up to $ 75,000 for improvements such as security cameras, lighting and fencing.

To qualify, applicants must be a property owner, manager, or commercial tenant and must be current on property taxes with no unresolved code violations. The grant is a reimbursement program, so businesses must complete the work before receiving the funds.