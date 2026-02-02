Good Morning, Las Vegas: Top headlines to start your day on Monday, February 2

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Six more weeks of winter? That's the prediction from Punxsutawney Phil this Groundhog Day, but the forecast in Southern Nevada calls for sunshine.

Temperatures here will be warmer than normal — in the low to mid 70s — all week. (Did you know, Phil the groundhog has been accurate less than half the time in the 21st century? So, should we trust a rodent, or wait until Mojave Max weighs in?)

Here are a few headlines as you get your day started this Monday morning:

'Biological lab' investigation continues at east Las Vegas home

Today, we should learn more about LVMPD and the FBI's investigation into a possible biological lab in east Las Vegas. On Saturday, both agencies served a search warrant at a home near Washington Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard, finding "evidence of possible biological material" inside. As we dug deeper, we discovered the homeowner is linked to a similar investigation in California.

Jhovani Carrillo reports our latest findings:

State not ready to let NV Energy overcharge investigation rest

State watchdogs say too many NV Energy customers are still being left behind in an overbilling case first exposed by 13 chief investigator Darcy Spears.

Darcy Spears talks to consumers about NV Energy's settlement proposal:

The company's latest settlement proposal would shorten the total refund amount and exclude people no longer in the system. But the Attorney General's Office is not ready to settle. It says it disagrees with how NV Energy is calculating interest owed to customers on the overcharges, and it still needs to review the utility's third-party audit for accuracy.

Meanwhile, NV Energy officials have said 2025 was a "challenging year," and they're looking into issues brought up in our reporting. We're continuing to follow this story, and Darcy Spears will have more tonight on Channel 13.

Efforts to avert a government shutdown continue

The federal government remains partially shut down this morning, but there are signs this shutdown could end quickly.

House Speaker Mike Johnson is working to advance a package that would temporarily fund the Department of Homeland Security.

As Scripps News has reported, Democrats in the Senate raised concerns about federal agents' actions in Minnesota, including the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. They've proposed changes to Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations, including banning masks for agents, requiring body cameras and identification, and ending some roving patrols in cities. The White House supported the amended bill that passed the Senate on Friday.

One last thing before we go...

This weekend brought new developments in the Las Vegas Raiders coaching search: NFL insiders report the Silver and Black are targeting Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, though no deal can officially be made until after Kubiak coaches Seattle in the Super Bowl this Sunday.

Speaking of the Super Bowl — from team hats and jerseys to hoodies and even pajamas, Super Bowl merch is everywhere right now.

Especially if you're a Seahawks or Patriots fan, you may already have your eye on something ahead of Super Bowl Sunday. But before you spend your money, there's something you need to know.

Consumer reporter Shakeria Hawkins shows us how counterfeit merch floods the market — and how to avoid getting burned: