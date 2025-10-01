Good Morning, Las Vegas: Today marks eight years since Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting

KTNV — Today marks eight years since the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting that killed 58 people that night, and two more from injuries suffered in the incident.

On a national level, we're waking up to the federal government shutdown. We'll continue to follow how this affects you.

We take time today as a community to remember, reflect and continue healing.

We continue to honor the victims, stand with survivors, and recognize the first responders whose actions saved countless others.

Hailey Gravitt shares how the community continues to rally in support of those impacted by 1 October.

Federal government shuts down for first time since 2019

This morning, Americans are waking up to another government shutdown, with federal employees caught in the middle.

Overnight, the federal government officially went dark for the first time since 2018.

Non-essential federal workers are staying home as Republicans and Democrats fail to reach a deal and the clock runs out on the government's funding.

How would a potential government shutdown affect Nevada families?

ICYMI: Aces are heading to the WNBA finals after defeating the Fever in Game 5

The Las Vegas Aces are headed back to the WNBA finals. They wrapped up their Game 5 semifinal series with a wild 107-98 overtime win at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

Chelsey Gray carried the team in OT, hitting clutch 3-pointers and a key layup to lock down the win over the Indiana Fever. Now, the Aces will take on the Phoenix Mercury in a best-of-seven series. Game 1 Tips off Friday at 5 p.m. here at home.

Highs are back near 90° Thursday after a cool early morning in the mid-and-upper 60s.

Las Vegas trends to the mid 80s Friday and the low 80s this weekend, which is a bit below-average for early October.

Nighttime and early morning lows are in the upper 60s this week. They'll drop the low 60s this weekend and next week.

Sunny Days and Cool Nights, Windy Friday

Roadways have been mostly quiet so far this morning, so you should be able to allow normal time in your morning commute.