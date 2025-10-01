How would a government shutdown affect Nevada families?

Washington is bracing for a government shutdown as federal agencies prepare to halt non-essential operations at midnight.

Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto voted against the government shutdown and released a statement criticizing the potential impacts on Nevada residents.

VIDEO: Abel Garcia talks to a professor from UNLV about potential impacts of a government shutdown

How would a potential government shutdown affect Nevada families?

"President Trump and Congressional Republicans are already hurting Nevadans who are dealing with high costs, an economic slowdown, and a looming health care crisis. This administration doesn't care about Nevadans, but I do. That's why I cannot support a costly shutdown that would hurt Nevada families and hand even more power to this reckless administration," Cortez Masto said.

In Southern Nevada, families and federal workers are preparing for the potential impacts of a government shutdown that could begin at midnight.

Stephen M. Miller, a professor of economics and research director at UNLV, explained the potential consequences for local residents, particularly veterans who rely on federal services.

"The Department of Veterans Affairs is the number one employer. So those services, now the question is, will they stop? You know, will veterans not be able to go to the VA hospital and get service? Will they not be able to get other services that they're now used to getting? That would be the big issue," Miller said.

Miller emphasized that uncertainty is at the heart of this shutdown, with veterans most at risk of losing access to critical care. He noted that while Social Security and Medicare payments should continue, programs like SNAP or WIC could face delays if the shutdown extends for a prolonged period.

