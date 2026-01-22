Good Morning, Las Vegas: Students hold ICE protests, school start times go before CCSD board

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas, and Happy Friday Eve.

We are continuing to monitor social media for possible protests after yesterday's demonstrations at several high schools across the valley.

We are also looking ahead to tonight's school board meeting where trustees are set to discuss the new school start times. Many of you have reached out to us to tell us your thoughts on the changes and how they affect your family.

But first, while much of the country is facing extreme winter weather, we are looking at cloudy skies persisting today with possible showers as we head into the weekend:

Justin Bruce has your forecast:

Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Showers Friday Into Saturday

Continuing coverage: ICE protests staged by CCSD high school students, more demonstrations possible

Students at several CCSD high schools staged walkouts on Wednesday to take part in anti-ICE demonstrations.

Wednesday's protests came on the heels of the nationwide Free America Walkout that took place on Jan. 20.

Hundreds of Clark County students walked out of their classrooms, joining a series of ICE protests across the valley.

Students posted online about their plan to walk out Wednesday and their peers paid attention.

We saw students all across the valley speak up, and walk out against ICE.

Hailey Gravitt reports live from Cheyenne High School, where more than a hundred students protested. Now the question is if they plan to do it again today.

Continuing coverage: ICE protests staged by CCSD high school students, more demonstrations possible

Ongoing: Two women testify to alleged sexual abuse by 'Dances with Wolves' actor Nathan Chasing Horse

Two women gave emotional testimony yesterday in the trial of "Dances with Wolves" actor Nathan Chasing Horse. The women say they were sexually abused as children by the man they trusted as a spiritual leader.

One victim testified that the alleged abuse began when she was 12 or 13 years old.

Prosecutors presented photos and video they saw show Chasing Horse assaulting her.

The second victim says she was 14 when she was assaulted during a spiritual ceremony.

Both women described years of fear and control.

Chasing Horse is charged with sexual assault of minors and producing child sexual abuse material. He has pleaded not guilty.

WATCH: Alyssa Bethencourt reports the latest on Nathan Chasing Horse, accused of sexually abusing women and children

Two alleged victims testify in Nathan Chasing Horse trial, describing abuse and control

Looking ahead: CCSD start times to be discussed at Thursday's board meeting

School start times will be front and center at tonight's CCSD school board meeting. The superintendent announced a number of changes earlier this week.

Most middle schoolers will start next school year around 87:30 a.m. and high schoolers at 8:30 a.m., which is an hour and a half later than when they start now.

Elementary school students will start at 9:15 a.m.

Tonight will be the time trustees will get to ask questions and you can share your thoughts as well.

The board meeting is at 5 in the Greer Education Center.

Here's that full announcement we first brought you Tuesday afternoon: