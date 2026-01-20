Clark County School District to announce school start times for 2026-2027 year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials from the Clark County School District plan to discuss school start times with members of the media later this afternoon.

Later school start times has been a topic of discussion over the past school year. The district launched a survey in September to ask for community feedback, saying they are considering pushing back the start time by 30 minutes for all schools.

The district is proposing these changes to improve student performance, citing research that shows later start times leads to improved sleep quality and mental health, "including reduced stress, lower rates of depression and anxiety and improved overall emotional well-being."

More than 48,000 people responded to the survey, including students, staff and community members. The overall consensus favored starting school later for several reasons, including improved mental health and allowing students to get more sleep.

