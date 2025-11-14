Clark County schools may start later following community feedback survey

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District is moving closer to potentially implementing later start times for students after a September survey showed strong community support for the change.

More than 48,000 people responded to the survey, including students, staff and community members — and we asked for your feedback separately on social media as well.

The overall consensus favored starting school later for several reasons, including improved mental health and allowing students to get more sleep.

School board members are scheduled to review the survey results in detail during tonight's meeting at 5 p.m. at the Greer Education Center. They will also discuss potential start times and their associated costs.

The district anticipates additional expenses if later start times are implemented, including costs for additional drivers and added bus runs during peak times.

