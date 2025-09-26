CCSD seeks community input on proposed 30-minute later start times for 2026

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District launched a survey Friday for the community to voice their thoughts on proposed changes to school start times.

Top Stories for Sept. 26, 2025

Channel 13's Top Stories for Sept. 26, 2025

CCSD said they are considering a later start time by 30 minutes at all schools for the 2026-2027 academic year. The survey is open now through Oct. 17.

The district is proposing these changes to improve student performance, citing research that shows later start times leads to improved sleep quality and mental health, "including reduced stress, lower rates of depression and anxiety and improved overall emotional well-being."

“We are asking our entire community to participate in this survey to get an accurate pulse on the topic,” said CCSD Superintendent Jhone Ebert. “We understand that any change we make to school start times impacts our employees, students, families, and even businesses across Clark County. It’s important to hear from our community.”

The district wants to hear from everyone, including parents, guardians, students and staff.

To take the survey, click the link here.