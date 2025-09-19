Good Morning, Las Vegas: Rain possible today, locals weigh in on tourism slump

KTNV — Will we see some more rain after our widespread showers yesterday? Guy Tannenbaum has a look.

We're hearing from locals, who spoke to Steve Sebelius, saying the drop in visitors is affecting their businesses and families, leaving them wondering how long the slump will last.

We are waking up to some muggy conditions in the valley.

We will see a continued chance of showers and storms on Friday, with highs in the 80s.

Moisture will move out of the region this weekend, giving us dry and sunny weather.

We'll see highs in the low 90s and overnight temps in the 60s and 70s this week.

Weather forecast for Sept. 19, 2025

Ahead today: United Way of Southern Nevada's Day of Caring

Today, Southern Nevadans are coming together to make a difference through the United Way of Southern Nevada's 10th annual Day of Caring.

Channel 13 is proud to sponsor the event; members of our team will join hundreds of other volunteers across the valley for community service projects.

If you'd like to be part of it, whether that's signing up to volunteer or becoming a sponsor, you can head to their website at UWSN.org/Caring for all the details

Shakeria Hawkins is at Town Square with how today's milestone event is making an impact.

Locals say Las Vegas tourism downturn affects more than just the Strip

We've seen a downtown in Las Vegas tourism in figures supplied by Harry Reid International Airport and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

But locals are also telling Channel 13 they're seeing fewer visitors at local businesses, sparking worries about how long the lag will last and what effects it might have.

WATCH | The tourism slump is hitting locals, leaving them wondering when will it end

Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley Sept. 19-21

It's the final weekend of summer before fall officially begins, and there are plenty of affordable ways to get out and make the most of it!

Anjali Patel put together this list of events happening around the valley that won't break the bank.

The roads are still slick after our rain yesterday, so please make sure to allow plenty of time to get where you are going this morning.