Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley Sept. 19-21

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's the final weekend of summer before fall officially begins, and there are plenty of affordable ways to get out and make the most of it!

I put together this list of events happening around the valley that won't break the bank.

This is an opportunity for the youth to get outside and enjoy the outdoors through the City of North Las Vegas' Epic Explorers Hiking Series! Snacks and water will be provided. A short orientation and waiver are required. You must pre-register, as spots are limited! This free excursion begins at the Neighborhood Recreation Center on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 9 a.m. This is for kids at least six years old, but less than 17.

Spend some quality time with the whole family out at the Municipal Par 3 Golf Course on Saturday, Sept. 20 from 1 to 4 p.m. In addition to golf, you can also play free carnival-style games and explore local vendors.

It costs $15 per person, and that fee includes a round of golf or disc golf. Register here.

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at the Neighborhood Recreation Center! On Saturday, Sept. 20, it's hosting a free celebration featuring Lotería (a traditional Mexican game similar to bingo), a beginner-friendly salsa dance lesson, and snacks. The celebration goes from noon to 3 p.m.

Spend Friday evening chatting with the talented creatives behind the new public artworks at the downtown Las Vegas Civic Center. It's happening on Sept. 19 from 6 to 7 p.m. on the second floor of the Las Vegas Civic Center in the Public Meeting Room. Admission is free.

Enjoy a day of free music performances as the City of Las Vegas celebrates the grand opening of Goodman Plaza. You can enjoy live blues music from Jacob Smigel, B. Rose, The Dirty Hooks and Home Cookin.' There will also be barbecue available for purchase from local vendors and locally brewed alcoholic beverages. The festival will feature artisan vendor booths, kids' activities and free face painting as well. Event parking is available in the nearby 500 S. Main St. garage. The fun goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20.

Take in a free movie Friday night at Silverado Ranch Park. The screening of "Lilo & Stitch" will begin at 6 p.m. on Sept. 19 on the south side of the park behind the baseball fields. Enjoy complimentary popcorn and other food available for purchase.

Check out this free screening of “Tan cerca de las nubes” (So Close to the Clouds), a documentary by Manuel Canibe. The 95-minute film tells the story of Mexican women soccer players who managed to fill the Azteca Stadium, the largest stadium in Mexico, in 1971.

Before the screening, enjoy a performance by Mariachi Alas Doradas from Keller Middle School.

It's all happening at Henderson's Water Street Plaza Amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 19 starting at 7 p.m.

This one's for all you foodies out there — Las Vegas Foodie Fest is happening all weekend long at Desert Breeze Park!

It runs Friday through Sunday and features dozens of food vendors as well as carnival games and rides. Tickets cost $7+ fees online or $10 at the gates. A ticket gets you unlimited re-entry all weekend long.

Head up to Lee Canyon on Saturday for the latest installment in this popular free summer concert series. This week's featured artist is Ashley Red, a high-energy alternative dance-rock band. Live music goes from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 20, but gates open at 9 a.m. if you want to get there early and enjoy some of the outdoor activities Lee Canyon has to offer.

Mountainside Yoga is back at Lee Canyon this Sunday, Sept. 21. The yoga class runs from 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday at Lee Canyon's Aspen Grove. Bring your own yoga mat, water, a hat, and sunscreen, and come dressed in comfortable clothing.

Each class costs $10 per person, and registration is required.

A dance party designed just for kids, this event will feature a live DJ, snacks, crafts, games and more. Children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult. It's happening Friday, Sept. 19 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the Valley View Recreation Center.

Admission starts at $8, and registration is required.

Check out this new event from the City of Henderson, featuring an evening of friendly competition. There will be a variety of bingo games with a chance to win some fun prizes. Snacks and light refreshments will be available.

It's happening Friday, Sept. 19 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Silver Springs Recreation Center. Click here to register. Admission starts at $15.

This is a new addition to the fall festival lineup. Oktoberfest Downtown Las Vegas takes over Fremont from Las Vegas Blvd. to 7th all weekend long from Sept. 19 to 21. Fremont Street will transform into a bier hall with lots of Bavarian activities and games.

Admission is free, but if you want to drink, you'll need to purchase a $10 wristband. Purchase it online and enjoy your first bier for free!

This festival is all about uplifting the voices of women. It's happening Friday, Sept. 19 and Saturday, Sept. 20.

The opening concert on Friday begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Dr. Arturo Rando-Grillot Hall inside the Beam Music Center. It will feature performances by UNLV’s Argenta, a treble voices ensemble for undergraduate and graduate students, and UNLV voice students.

Saturday's closing concert begins at 5 p.m. at the Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall at UNLV. It will includes performances by the Desert Rose Festival Choruses and special guests Desert Singers Las Vegas.

Parking in the Cottage Grove Parking Garage is free Fridays after 1 p.m. and all day Saturday in all spots that are not reserved.

Tickets cost $6.25. You can purchase them online or in-person at the box office.

Enjoy this Italian feast and experience Italian American culture at this popular bi-annual event. The festival runs all weekend long at the M Resort in Henderson. It features lots of good eats, carnival rides and games, entertainment and artisan vendors. Daily admission is $17.99. Children 54 inches and under get in for free.

The latest installment in this free, family-friendly movie series at Town Square Las Vegas features a screening of "Dogman." Grab your blankets and bring the family for the movie beginning at sundown on Friday, Sept. 19.

