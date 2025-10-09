Good Morning, Las Vegas: Rain chances today, NV Energy facing fine from PUC

KTNV — We're looking at rain in our forecast for the day.

We're also letting you know about a meeting today that could have NV Energy facing a $1 million fine.

Rain chances return starting on Thursday as leftover moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Priscilla moves into Southern Nevada.

Scattered showers and storms are expected by late morning on Thursday and are expected to continue through the rest of the day.

Weather forecast for Oct. 9, 2025

Looking ahead: NV Energy could face $1 million fine for trying to charge customers for utility's own negligence

State investigators say NV Energy tried to pull a fast one, breaking a promise not to charge customers for repairs that were caused by the utility's own negligence.

This marks the second time this year that the state has caught the utility trying to pass on inappropriate charges to ratepayers.

In late 2022, an excavator damaged electrical wires owned by NV Energy twice because the utility's line-locating contractor mismarked areas.

One incident near Durango and Arby resulted in more than $50,000 in utility property damage. Another near Rainbow and Cheyenne caused an hours-long power outage, impacting more than 2,500 customers.

To settle the violations with the state Public Utilities Commission, NV Energy agreed to pay a $35,000 fine and promised not to seek recovery of any costs from ratepayers, but PUC records show that in February, NV Energy did include costs related to one of the repairs in its rate case.

"It is ridiculous that a utility monopoly from a billion-dollar company is shrugging off this mistake--this, I would say, negligence--as an unintentional mistake," said Camalot Todd with the Nevada Conservation League.

NV Energy claimed the repair costs were inadvertently included due to a typographical error. PUC investigators want the utility to pay $1 million fine. The PUC will set a schedule for a hearing on the proposed fine at its meeting today.

Happening today: Filipino Town to be officially unveiled

Clark County will make history today with the official unveiling of Filipino Town. The ceremony at Boulevard Mall will celebrate the new cultural district designation along Maryland Parkway.

It recognizes the significant Filipino heritage and community presence along Maryland between Desert Inn and Flamingo.

Commissioner Tick Segerblom and Filipino community leaders will unveil a street sign at 11 a.m. The public is invited to attend the historic celebration featuring traditional cultural performances. This is the county's second official district after Little Ethiopia.

We spoke to local Filipino residents to get their reaction to the decision.

In case you missed it: Las Vegas Aces one win away from third title in four years

The Las Vegas Aces are looking for a clean sweep of the Phoenix Mercury after defeating the team 90-88 to go ahead three games to none in the best-of-seven series in a nailbiter that came down to the final seconds.

The team was led by another record-breaking performance. This time, it was A'ja Wilson's turn.

Both teams are back in action on Friday for Game 4.

Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. and you can watch the game on ESPN.

WATCH the full game recap here:

Nothing particular you need to watch out for during your Thursday morning drive.

We do want to remind you about the rain we're expecting today, so make sure to slow down and drive with caution.