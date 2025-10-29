Good Morning, Las Vegas: Preparing to lose SNAP, long-reaching effects of Hurricane Melissa

KTNV — We're waking up to a 29th day of the federal government shutdown, and many locals are now preparing to have to go without their food assistance come Nov. 1.

We're also checking back in with a local man who is watching from afar what Hurricane Melissa is doing to the family he still has in Jamaica.

But first, Justin Bruce is looking ahead to the weather we can expect on Halloween:

Cool Nights and Mild Afternoons Continue

Locals prepare to lose SNAP benefits amid government shutdown

The government shutdown inches closer to becoming the longest in American history, not entering its 29th day with still no solution in sight.

Meanwhile, Nevada's Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced he's joined a multi-state lawsuit demanding the USDA use contingency funds to distribute SNAP benefits.

Here at home, Ryan Ketcham went to After Market in northeast Las Vegas to hear how locals are preparing for the loss of those critical funds.

Effects of Hurricane Melissa continue to have long-reaching impacts

Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Cuba early this morning as an "extremely dangerous" Category 3 hurricane. Melissa is being called the storm of the century after slamming into Jamaica with devastating effect Tuesday as one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes in history.

Melissa made landfall on the island nation as a Category 5 storm with 185 mph winds. The massive scale of the destruction quickly became clear with extensive damage reported across southwestern Jamaica.

Anyssa Bohanan is checking back with a local restaurant owner who still has family in Jamaica and how he's getting through this:

Breast cancer survivor shares importance of young women getting checked

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month comes to a close, it is clear that the awareness should not stop when October ends.

One local woman says we can't just talk about this one month out of the year.

Hailey Gravitt shares the story of one local survivor and her powerful words for younger women, especially.