Good Morning, Las Vegas: Patchy fog lingers, deadly crashes marking start of new year

We want to jump right in with weather. We ended 2025 with showers across the valley and started the year with dense fog throughout the county.

The good news is we are expecting things to dry up as we head into the weekend.

Justin Bruce has a look ahead at the weekend weather forecast:

Our overnight Dense Fog Advisory is just expiring at 6 a.m., but drivers should still use caution on the roadways

There are still some areas with patchy fog and damp conditions across the valley.

We captured traffic camera video that showed the dense fog on the I-15 near Blue Diamond, with visibility in some areas down to a quarter mile or less.

Deadly crashes marking the start of the new year in Las Vegas

The first happened just after 1 a.m. on Jan. 1 near the Welcome to Las Vegas sign, when a Cadillac SUV hit a pedestrian and fled the scene.

And new overnight, another fatal crash involving a sedan and a tricycle shut down Craign Road at Lamont.

ICYMI: Latest gaming numbers show Nevada casino earnings on the rise

Seeing the New Year's Eve crowds might make you forget one of the biggest stories of 2025: the tourism slump hitting the Las Vegas Valley.

Guy Tannenbaum breaks down the newest numbers that show our local economy could be turning around.