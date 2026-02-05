Good Morning, Las Vegas: LVMPD releases new crash numbers, working to get answers in fatal police shooting

Good Morning, Las Vegas. Happy Friday Eve!

We are continuing our fight for safer streets. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has released new numbers surrounding crashes in our valley for the month of January.

We are also continuing to push for answers and additional information in the police shooting we first told you about Tuesday morning that left two people dead.

But first, the mild weather is set to continue into the beginning of next week.

Justin Bruce has your weekend forecast:

Mild Weather Continues, Changes Next Week

Fighting for safer streets: Metro releases latest list of most dangerous intersections

New numbers from Metro police show just how dangerous our roads continue to be.

In January, 13 people lost their lives in traffic crashes, many involving pedestrians and motorcyclists. Metro says many of these crashes are happening at the same intersections.

Hailey Gravitt reports from one of the intersections listed as one of the most dangerous for the month of January.

Fighting for safer streets: Metro releases latest list of most dangerous intersections

Continuing coverage: Calling for answers in police shooting that left two dead

We are continuing to look into the shooting that left a child dead in the southeast valley. It's a situation we were monitoring here on Good Morning Las Vegas all morning Tuesday.

We know many of you have questions. We've reached out to the coroner for the official cause of death. We don't yet know the names of the officers involved. We do expect to learn more in the 24 to 48 hours when the police should provide an update.

We'll stay on top of this story.

Police: Child and suspect pronounced dead following shooting on Maryland Parkway

ICYMI: Demolition begins on the Las Vegas Historic Commercial Center District

Demolition is underway on the historic Commercial Center District as part of a possible broader redevelopment plan for the area.

Construction crews and equipment have taken over the historic Commercial Center District in east Las Vegas, marking the first possible visible step in the long-awaited revitalization of the area.

WATCH: Jhovani Carrillo speaks to an employee from a nearby business excited to see progress for the commericial center