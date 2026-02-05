Demolition begins on the Las Vegas Historic Commercial Center District

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Demolition is underway on the historic Commercial Center District as part of a possible broader redevelopment plan for the area.

Construction crews and equipment have taken over the historic Commercial Center District in east Las Vegas, marking the first possible visible step in the long-awaited revitalization of the area.

"The bulldozer was just shredding the building down, and I'm like, yay, it's about time," Keri Ingram said.

Ingram works at the Las Vegas Cue Club and was excited to see construction crews move in on Monday to tear down the old arts building. She said it has sat vacant for years and has caused concerns for many business owners.

"Prior the homeless were living in that building, and then they boarded it up, and it's good not having everyone hanging around back there," Ingram said.

County leaders are looking to transform the plaza into a cultural and community hub. They hope to build a new Clark County Arts and Cultural Center and bring a live entertainment venue. Apartments and improved parking could also be part of the plan.

"Revamping the center and adding things, and making it a living and working space like the new areas, I think, will be a good thing," Ingram said.

During a town hall on Wednesday, Commissioner Tick Segerblom told businesses the county might have an investor for the area. He said Insomniac, an entertainment company that hosts events like EDC, hopes to purchase the events center.

Segerblom said they could spend $15 million to renovate the center and could hold two events a week.

"It'll hold about 5,000 people, and they want to do like two events a week, which if they brought 10,000 people to this commercial center that would be a lot of customers for a lot of you," Segerblom said.

Ingram is hopeful the possible changes could bring the foot traffic many struggling businesses have been yearning for.

"It's 150 needed, so it will be a really good thing to increase the revenue in the center," Ingram said.

Businesses also said they're hoping this new project won't come at the expense of the large parking spaces they have in the area.