Good Morning, Las Vegas: Looking at some city council items, understanding changes coming to your power bill

KTNV — Following the recent decision by the PUCN, we want to ensure you understand the implications of NV Energy's new Daily Demand Charge for your power bill.

We're also previewing a few items on today's Las Vegas City Council agenda.

NV Energy is adding a 'daily demand charge' to power bills. What does that mean for consumers?

The Public Utilities Commission has approved a major change to your power bill that will take effect next year. On Tuesday, the PUCN gave the green light to NV Energy's Daily Demand Charge, a new billing structure that will affect every customer in Southern Nevada.

Channel 13 has been tracking this since the utility first submitted their proposal to the PUCN more than 200 days ago.

We know many of you still have questions about how exactly the new charge will affect you and how much you pay.

WATCH | Ryan Ketcham reports the latest on NVEnergy's new "daily demand charge"

NV Energy is adding a 'daily demand charge' to power bills. What does that mean for consumers?

Taking a look at some of the items on the Las Vegas City Council's agenda

If you live in the City of Las Vegas, there are a few things we're tracking that you'll want to be aware of on today's City Council agenda.

First, the council could appoint someone to fill the Ward 2 seat and serve out the rest of Victoria Seaman's term after she left to work for the Trump Administration.

This next item will not be voted on today; it's just being introduced, but it is of high interest to many local animal advocates. The city council is considering banning newly licensed pet stores from selling dogs, cats and other small animals, but the proposed ordinance would let those sales continue at existing stores.

Lastly, you could be waking up to construction noise soon. The City Council is bringing its policy in line with a new state law that allows construction work to get started at 5 a.m. April through September. That's two hours earlier than what's currently allowed in Las Vegas. The goal is to protect workers from extreme heat, but the work must be happening at least 300 feet away from a residential unit.

Taking a look at some of the items on the Las Vegas City Council's agenda

Questions linger over consequences for CCSD teachers posting about Charlie Kirk assassination

In the days following Charlie Kirk's assassination, social media has erupted with strong reactions. That includes posts attributed to CCSD teachers and staff that have sparked lots of complaints from local families.

VIDEO: Alyssa Bethencourt asks CCSD additional questions concerning social media posts attributed to CCSD staff

Questions linger over consequences for CCSD teachers posting about Charlie Kirk assassination

High pressure will continue to give us mostly sunny and warm weather on Wednesday, with highs a few degrees above average for this time of the year.

Moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Mario will be moving in from the south.

Expect more clouds and a chance of showers and storms starting on Thursday and continuing through Saturday.

Highs in the mid to upper 90s through Thursday, dropping into the 80s by Friday.

Weather forecast for Sept. 17, 2025

We are looking at some surface street crashes, but we are seeing traffic flowing just fine on the freeways.

We do see a crash on Craig Road just east of Camino Al Norte in North Las Vegas, so allow some extra time if that is a normal part of your morning commute.