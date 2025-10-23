Good Morning, Las Vegas: Importance of school zone safety, SNHD meeting today

Good Morning, Las Vegas. After yesterday's weather, we are happy to say we are expecting drier conditions today.

Justin Bruce has your latest Las Vegas forecast as you get your day started:

Weather forecast for Oct. 23, 2025

Continuing coverage: Importance of road safety near school zones

This morning, we have yet another reminder about the importance of road safety, especially in school zones.

Wednesday morning, two people were hit near campuses. We know at least one of them was a child. The first happened just after 6 a.m. near Eastern and Vegas Valley Drive, just outside Valley High School.

The second happened about 45 minutes later near Hualapai and Centennial Parkway, just outside Centennial High School.

Hailey Gravitt reports from that scene with details on that crash and new numbers from CCSD on the increase we're seeing across the valley in these types of incidents.

Happening today: Locals expected to comment on possible septic changes at SNHD meeting

Activists plan to pack the Southern Nevada Health District meeting this morning to voice their opposition to proposed changes to septic permits. At least 100 people are expected to speak during the public comment period.

The controversial regulations will not be discussed or voted on at today's meeting. The health district postponed a public hearing until after the new year. Activists say they'll keep pressuring the board over the proposal.

Fighting for you: Apartment complex tenants go nearly a week without running water after pipe bursts

Tenants at the Ainsley at the Collective apartments on Paradise Road have been without running water for nearly a week after a pipe burst during scheduled maintenance work.

Ismael Sanchez, who lives at the complex, reached out to Channel 13 for help after experiencing what he calls an unacceptable living situation.

