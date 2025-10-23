Apartment complex tenants go nearly a week without running water after pipe bursts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tenants at the Ainsley at the Collective apartments on Paradise Road have been without running water for nearly a week after a pipe burst during scheduled maintenance work.

Ismael Sanchez, who lives at the complex, reached out to Channel 13 for help after experiencing what he calls an unacceptable living situation.

"It's just not ok," Sanchez said.

The water outage began Friday, Oct. 17, when tenants received an email alerting them that water service would be turned off while crews worked on the main water line. They were told repairs would be finished the next day, but a pipe unexpectedly burst during the work, flooding hallways and forcing the water service to remain shut off.

"It's been a mess living through this, honestly. It's been hard on animals as well. But yeah, not being able to shower for multiple days, it's hard," Sanchez said.

The situation has left tenants unable to shower, cook, or even flush their toilets for days.

"They have the privilege of going home every night, and we are stuck here without water every night. without an actual toilet, without a shower to take a quick shower. It's just unacceptable," Sanchez said.

The complex has provided bottled water and set up portable restrooms for the 388 affected units. Management also sent an email promising reimbursements up to $350 a day for hotel costs, food, and transportation. However, tenants later learned the money would appear as a credit on their rent rather than a direct payment.

"I don't think it's acceptable at all. Had we known the reimbursement had gone through credit, I'm sure multiple residents would have made better financial choices," Sanchez said.

Channel 13 reached out to the apartment complex about the incident. They shared the following statement:

“During scheduled maintenance on Friday evening, a pipe burst caused a temporary water outage affecting the entire building. Our team immediately mobilized to expedite repairs including flying in parts, and we expect full service to be restored by tomorrow evening. Our residents remain our top priority, and we’ve provided hotel stipends, on-site sanitation stations, and bottled water to support them throughout the repair process.” Spokesperson for The Calida Group

Sanchez expressed doubt about the timeline, noting the complex has made similar promises since the first day of the outage.

"I don't believe this is going to be repaired for tomorrow, and if it is, it's going to be by luck. We already have multiple statements from them saying that the repairs were going to happen since day one," Sanchez said.

The tenant said he plans to move out as soon as possible, calling the conditions "inhabitable."

If you are experiencing similar issues, you can visit the Legal Aid of Southern Nevada for legal assistance. Click here to learn what you can do if you believe "your landlord has failed to maintain your rental property in a livable condition

