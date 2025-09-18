Good Morning, Las Vegas: How the Fed rate cut could affect you, tourism slump affecting casino employees

KTNV — We're still unpacking what the Federal Reserve's first interest rate cut of the year and what that means for you and your wallet.

Speaking of finances, we talked to local casino employees who say this year's tourism slump is now affecting how much they are able to work.

What could the Fed's rate cut mean for you?

This morning, investors are chewing over Fed Chair Jerome Powell announcement to lower interest rates by a quarter of a point. It was the first reduction this year.

If you have a 401k or other investments, you're probably wondering what the Fed's interest rate cut of the year means for your money. Wall street is already reacting. Stocks jumped to record highs, though not every market moved in the same direction.

Consumer reporter Shakeria Hawkins reports on what this all means for your wallet.

Las Vegas tourism decline leaves casino workers struggling to find shifts

Las Vegas Workers are feeling the pinch as tourism numbers continue to drop. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reports visitation has been down for seven months straight. That's leaving some casino workers without shifts for months at a time.

WATCH: Abel Garcia talks to a local who hasn't worked a shift in two months

Las Vegas approves $250,000 in security grants to help downtown businesses protect their shops

Downtown Las Vegas businesses are getting help to fight back against crime. The City of Las Vegas just approved a new $250,000 security grant program. From break-ins to vandalism, we've been hearing from small business owners in the neighborhood for several months who tell us they have been targeted by criminals.

VIDEO: Jhovani Carrillo talks to a local business owner whose business was vandalized about how this grant could help him

More clouds and humidity on Thursday as leftover moisture from Tropical Storm Mario moves in from the south.

Chance of showers and storms starting on Thursday and continuing through Saturday, but we'll also see dry periods.

Temperatures cool down with highs in the low 90s, then drop into the upper 80s by Friday.

Weather forecast for Sept. 18, 2025

A fatal crash between a semi-truck and a sedan is affecting traffic in the northeast valley.

Traffic is being diverted off I-15 northbound and Tropical Parkway while authorities investigate.