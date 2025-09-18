Las Vegas approves $250,000 in security grants to help downtown businesses protect their shops

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas has approved a $250,000 security grant program to help small business owners better protect their shops from break-ins and vandalism that have plagued the downtown area.

Freddy Caseres, owner of Freddy's Reptiles in downtown Las Vegas, knows firsthand the impact of these crimes. I first introduced you to him last December after his shop was vandalized multiple times.

"Dumping stuff, throwing stuff at my window, and actually vandalizing the store. The last incident, he actually broke the glass, and unfortunately, it was in December, and all the cold air came in, and unfortunately, 4-5 of my animals passed," Caseres said.

He tells me there was more than $3,000 worth of damage and dead animals.

"I had to go out of my own pocket to pay for everything. Insurance did not even cover anything," Caseres said.

And he's not alone. Back in April 2024, De Thai Kitchen says they were the victims of a break-in. And just a month earlier, both Dig It! Coffee Co. and Tacotarian told me they had their windows shattered and at least one register stolen.

"It's a bit violating when someone comes into a place you've created," a representative from Dig It! Coffee Co. said.

On Wednesday, I learned the City of Las Vegas approved the security grant program to help business owners better protect their small shops.

"Essentially, get them safe and secure before something bad happens," Dina Babsky from the City of Las Vegas said.

Here's what you need to know

Business owners can receive a grant of up to $5,000 to help them pay for security upgrades at their shops. This includes permanent fencing, security cameras, lighting, doors, locks, shatter-proof glass and/or HVAC security enclosure. The grants will be approved on a first-come, first-served basis.

"I wish I knew about it beforehand. It would have helped me out a lot," Caseres said.

The grants will be offered to brick and mortar storefronts in the downtown and corridors, including Charleston, Sahara, Martin L. King Jr. Blvd and Eastern Ave. Shops must also have a current Las Vegas business license.

Casinos, liquor stores, tattoo shops and convenience stores won't qualify.

Meanwhile, Caseres tells me he'll be applying for the grant, hoping to replace the broken window he wasn't able to fix.

"Definitely helps me out with the shop," Caseres said.

If you would like to apply and see if you qualify for the grant, click here.

