Good Morning, Las Vegas: How officials keep elections safe, cooler morning temps ahead

KTNV — Ahead this week, state officials are offering a look at how they are making sure elections are safe and secure.

We're also looking at temperatures ahead this week now that we are officially in fall, and jackets might be in order as you head out in the mornings.

Ahead today: State officials sharing how they keep elections safe

Nevada's Secretary of State has announced a chance for the public to see the technology that helps the state run safe and secure elections for themselves.

It comes just weeks after a cyberattack crippled government agencies statewide, forcing days-long office closures and weeks-long issues at the DMV.

Anyssa Bohanan is addressing your concerns.

State officials sharing how they keep elections safe

Continuing coverage: Federal funding secured for Windsor Park project as construction moves forward

A long-delayed housing project in North Las Vegas reaches a major milestone.

Nevada State Sen. Dina Neal confirmed the federal funding tied to the Windsor Park project has been secured. That means construction on the new community will move forward.

For the 93 families still living in homes that are sinking and falling apart. This news brings both hope and skepticism after years of delays.

Abel Garcia talks to local who has been waiting for the construction of Windsor Park

Federal funding secured for Windsor Park project as construction moves forward

Following up: How discount airline changes could impact your next flight

By the end of this year, there will be several changes to budget airlines that could impact you, but how are you supposed to navigate the airline turbulence?

Ryan Ketcham spoke to an expert to find out.

How discount airline changes could impact your next flight

Dry and sunny today with highs a few degrees above average and breezy at times.

The quiet weather will continue Wednesday, then an area of low pressure will move into the region late Wednesday night, giving us a chance of showers and storms Thursday and Friday.

Highs in the low to mid 90s through the work week, while overnight lows stay mild in the low 70s.

Weather forecast for Sept. 23, 2025

This morning, we are starting to see increasing volume on the roadways as the morning continues, but we aren't seeing any crashes in the valley at this time, so you should be able to allow normal time for your morning commute.