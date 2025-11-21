Good Morning, Las Vegas: Grand Prix race week continues, ski season at Lee Canyon opens today

Good Morning, Las Vegas. Qualifying rounds begin tonight for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, and we are bringing you all you need to know if you plan to head down to the Las Vegas Strip to enjoy Race Week.

We especially want to highlight the Fan Prix, the new, free experience opening at Resorts World today.

We're also bringing you a look at some other stories we're making sure to keep an eye on today.

But first, we are waking up to another wet morning. Justin Bruce breaks down how much rain we are expecting in the valley today and what this means for the snowfall on the mountain as ski season starts today.

Weather forecast for Nov. 21, 2025

Breaking down some of the things to know if you plan to attend the Las Vegas Grand Prix

F1 Race Week is heating up with thousands expected to hit the Strip for the third year. This morning, we're getting a closer look at how the track closures might impact your commute.

Hailey Gravitt reports from Live Drive for what drivers can expect once the Grand Prix takes over.

Channel 13 takes you behind the scenes at the Las Vegas Fan Prix

Not everything this weekend has to cost an arm and a leg. There's a new free fan experience on the Las Vegas Strip just outside the F1 perimeter that's set to open later today.

Anjali Patel, who is always looking to bring you options for affordable entertainment, is inside Resorts World this morning to give you a sneak peek into what you can expect there.

New free fan experience for Race Week set to open today at Resorts World

Ahead today: Driver accused in fatal 12-car crash that killed two set to appear in court

The man accused of causing a deadly 12-car pile-up near Cheyenne and Jones is now facing open murder charges. He is due back in court this morning.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tells us 19-year-old Jose Gutierrez was re-booked into the Clark County jail on new charges. According to a new police report, Gutierrez was going 100 miles per hour when he slammed into multiple cars at a red light.

Jhovani Carrillo went back out to the scene and spoke to a witness who not only saw the crash, but jumped in to help.

Witness recounts 12-car crash as suspect faces open murder charges

Lee Canyon opens today: Rainy week in Las Vegas turns Mt. Charleston into winter wonderland for start of ski season

It's a winter wonderland on Mount Charleston. The rainy week in the valley meant more than two feet of snow on the mountain. It couldn't have come at a more perfect time. Lee Canyon Resort's ski and snowboard season kicks off today.

Resort staff tell us the snowfall means more than 80% of trails will be open.

Guy Tannenbaum visited the mountain ahead of opening day to get a sense of how visitors are welcoming the snow