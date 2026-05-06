Good Morning, Las Vegas: Fundraiser to help local hungry children, monthly legal phone bank today

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas, and Happy Hump Day.

We have less than three weeks of the school year left for students in the Clark County School District, meaning some kids will soon be without some of the only guaranteed meals they get. But one local nonprofit is asking for help to make sure that doesn't happen.

We also have a look ahead at some things happening today in North Las Vegas.

But first, it's looking like we are going to have quite a warm-up in store for Mother's Day. Justin Bruce has the forecast:

Upper 90s Friday, 101° on Mother's Day

In our community: Fundraiser to help local hungry children

More than 100,000 children in the valley are waking up hungry with no idea where their next meal will come from.

Three Square Food Bank says the crisis is real but it's trying to fix it.

Anyssa Bohanan takes us inside a campaign aimed at giving every child the nutritious meals they need to learn, grow and thrive.

In our community: Fundraiser to help local hungry children

Continuing coverage: Suspect in fatal North Las Vegas crash set to appear in court

A North Las Vegas man is expected in court this morning after a deadly crash. Police say Triquan Huges was weaving through traffic and ran a red light near Craig and Simmons on Saturday.

His SUV hit another car before crashing into two teenagers on a sidewalk. A 17-year-old girl died and a nineteen-year-old was critically injured.

Police say Huges had his 10-year-old son in the front seat. Officers suspect he was driving under the influence after he refused a sobriety test. He faces several charges, including reckless driving and child endangerment.

Here's some of the scenes from that crash on Saturday:

Police: BMW driven 'recklessly' before killing teen, critically injuring another

Ahead today: North Las Vegas considering new regulations on e-bikes and e-scooters

The City of North Las Vegas is getting ready to join a host of other local jurisdictions that are cracking down on reckless e-bike and e-scooter riders.

A city spokesperson tells me their proposed regulations align with the new rules already in place in Henderson, Las Vegas and unincorporated Clark County.

They'd also require minors to wear helmets, impose fines for reckless riding like stunts and wheelies and could hold parents liable for their kids' violations.

The North Las Vegas ordinance will just be introduced into the public record today at city council. It's set to be voted on May 20.

As of less than two months ago, the newest data showed a 400% increase in e-bike and e-scooter injuries across Southern Nevada. We broke down the data and details what officials are doing to make our streets safer:

New data shows 400% surge in e-bike and e-scooter injuries across Southern Nevada

One last reminder...

Our new monthly Ask A Lawyer phone bank is back today. Channel 13 is once again partnering with the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada and the State Bar to make this happen.

This month's focus is on family law.

Six pro bono attorneys will be ready to answer your questions on the topic.

It runs tonight from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.