Good Morning, Las Vegas: Friday headlines to start your day

We have the latest on a gunpoint robbery that a local man shared with Channel 13, as well as updates on CCSD's approach to tacking chronic absenteeism and the latest on Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

But first, Justin has your Friday forecast:

Near 70° the Next Few Days, Rain and Wind Monday

Wells Fargo gunpoint robbery

"When somebody points a gun to your head, you have no choice. You feel useless."

That was Eli Levi, a Las Vegas man who reached out to reporter Alyssa Bethencourt about his experience being robbed at gunpoint after withdrawing thousands of dollars from a local Wells Fargo.

The suspect is believed to have followed Levi to his home. The entire incident was caught on surveillance video outside the house,

Levi's $18,000 was meant to purchase a work vehicle. Police are still searching for the suspects, described as two men wearing ski masks driving a black Toyota Camry with no plates.

CCSD continues to fight chronic absenteeism

Reducing chronic absenteeism continues to be a focus for Clark County School District leaders, who say they're making progress — but admit there's still a long way to go.

At a recent CCSD meeting, we learned that chronic absenteeism was reduced by 4.4% points last year — down to a total of 26.9%.

The district's initiative to tackle the issue? Utilizing community members and staff to go door-to-door to re-engage students.

Deadly shootings in Las Vegas

We're tracking two shootings that happened in just ten hours across the valley.

The first happened just after midnight on Thursday in the 9200 block of Desert Village Avenue. According to police, a father had gotten into a verbal argument with his daughter's boyfriend. Following that exchange, he fatally shot the boyfriend. The father was taken into custody without incident.

The second happened later that afternoon in the 4800 block of Spencer Street. Police shared that a man was found shot in a parking lot, who later died in the hospital. Officials were able to determine that the suspect and victim were roommates who got into a physical dispute that ended with the suspect shooting the victim. The suspect was taken into custody.

Nancy Guthrie abduction update

Today marks 13 days since police say 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her Tuscon home.

Sources closed to the family describe an intense frustration with the pace of the investigation and the limited information coming from authorities.

Right now, the suspect is described as a man between 5'9" and 5'10" with average build, carrying a black 25-liter Ozark Trail Hiker backpack.

The FBI has now doubled the reward in the case to $100,000 as it works through thousands of tips from the public.