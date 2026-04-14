Good Morning, Las Vegas: Free tax help as deadline approaches, milder spring temperatures continue

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

Tomorrow is the deadline to get your taxes filed, and if you still need help, we have the details on a free tax event happening today.

We also wanted to let you know about some things happening around downtown Las Vegas that you could enjoy with friends, family or just yourself.

But before you head out the door and get your day started, we wanted to let you know you might want to bring a jacket, as we are waking up to another chilly morning.

Justin Bruce has a look at the temps we are waking up to and when we might see a warm up:

Weather forecast for April 14, 2026

Free tax help available for any last-minute filers

Since the start of tax season, here at Channel 13, we've been providing you with the resources you need to make the tax filing process as easy as possible. We're just hours away now from the deadline to file your taxes without incurring penalties.

If you're rushing to file, our Anyssa Bohanan reports in Spring Valley this morning with more on the free help you can get today.

Free tax help available for any last-minute filers

Events ahead today near downtown Las Vegas

Ice cream lovers can get a free sweet treat today in downtown Las Vegas.

Ben and Jerry's is celebrating its 47th annual Free Cone Day.

The event runs from noon to 8 p.m. at the Fremont Street Experience. You can grab your free scoop from the famous cow bus on Third Street.

The event is free but organizers are encouraging voluntary donations.

The money raised will support the J & J Foundation. The local group helps people suffering from mental illness and substance use disorders.

If you're looking for fresh and affordable produce, head to downtown Las Vegas today. The Southern Nevada Health District is hosting a pop-up produce stand at the Bonneville Transit Center. It runs from noon to 3 p.m.

Shoppers can buy regionally grown fruits and vegetables. They accept cash, credit, SNAP and EBT.

Events ahead today near downtown Las Vegas

ICYMI: Attack at Summerlin park prompts warning about 'killer bees' in Las Vegas

A local man is warning Las Vegas residents after a recent bee attack at a Summerlin park.

Last week, we told you about the attack suffered by Anne Wayman and her dog, Alfie, at Cottonwood Canyon Park. That story prompted other locals to reach out on our Channel 13 Facebook page to share similar stories.

These attacks are being attributed to the Africanized Honey Bee — sometimes referred to as "killer bees." A local pest control company warns that encounters and attacks with Africanized Honey Bees can happen at this time of year — and they can be deadly.

Tricia Kean has more: