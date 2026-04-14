LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local man is warning Las Vegas residents after a recent bee attack at a Summerlin park.

Last week, we told you about the attack suffered by Anne Wayman and her dog, Alfie, at Cottonwood Canyon Park. That story prompted other locals to reach out on our Channel 13 Facebook page to share similar stories.

These attacks are being attributed to the Africanized Honey Bee — sometimes referred to as "killer bees." A local pest control company warns that encounters and attacks with Africanized Honey Bees can happen at this time of year — and they can be deadly.

I sat down with Diego Rodriguez, a technician from Preventive Pest Control, and showed him my recent report about an Africanized Honey Bee attack in Summerlin:

Attack at Summerlin park prompts warning about "killer bees" in Las Vegas

Wayman told me she was stung eight times and her dog, Alfie, had 20 bee stings.

Rodriguez says Wayman handled the attack correctly by running away with her dogs and that she likely benefited from being covered by a hat and glasses.

"The way she ran to her car, that's what I would have done as well," Rodriguez said. "I would just keep running. I wouldn't have stopped at my car; I would have kept going, if possible. Getting in your car is fine, but that point, you do trap whatever gets in the car with you."

"It does prevent other beasts from coming in," Rodriguez added," but if you can just keep going a little further, they will eventually leave you alone after several hundred yards."

Watch my report on the recent killer bee attack at Cottonwood Canyon Park:

Summerlin woman, dog survive bee swarm attack

Rodriguez tells me children, pets and seniors are most at risk when it comes to these bee attacks. Because bee activity increases in spring, experts recommend you stay alert when spending time outdoors.

Do you have a story idea or issue you'd like me to look into? Send me an email to tricia.kean@ktnv.com or click the link below.