Summerlin woman, dog survive bee swarm attack at Cottonwood Canyon Park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Summerlin woman and her dog are recovering after being attacked and chased by a swarm of aggressive bees during a morning walk at Cottonwood Canyon Park.

Anne Wayman and her 25-pound dog, Alfie, were walking on a path earlier this week when the attack occurred. Wayman suspects the swarm consisted of Africanized bees.

WATCH: Anchor Tricia Kean caught up with Anne to talk about her experience

Summerlin woman, dog survive bee swarm attack

"We were on our way back, about a quarter mile from our car when the attack happened," Wayman said.

The peaceful walk quickly turned into a fight for survival.

"Alfie, my one of my dogs, start to scream like and cry. I looked over and he was literally covered with bees," Wayman told me. "The bees then started to attack me. They were trying to get up under my hat and my head and my face."

Wayman sprinted up the park stairs to escape the swarm.

"So I started swatting him and running at the same time. They wouldn't let up," Wayman said. "It was probably a quarter of a mile that they chased us all the way up these stairs and into my car."

As the attack escalated, Wayman had to think fast to protect herself and her pets.

"I quickly opened the door, let the dogs in, and two of the bees got in the car," Wayman said. "I had mace on me, so I just started spraying the air around me, not knowing what else to do. I was in quite a state of shock."

Alfie suffered 20 bee stings, and Wayman suffered eight stings on her head and neck. Alfie had to return to the emergency room just last night because he was not doing well.

"They gave an injection of Kenalog, a painkiller, and he's on steroids as well," Wayman said. "Now these bees, it only takes a few stings per pound, and he, being only 25 pounds, was a lot more vulnerable than myself at 130 pounds."

Wayman believes the insects were Africanized bees because regular honey bees do not typically swarm and chase people with such aggression. She expressed concern for others who might encounter the swarm.

"What really went through my mind was that I'm fairly athletic and I could run from the bees because they were, they were chasing me as any other predator would, and I kept thinking of if this was a child or an elderly person and they couldn't move like I could move," Wayman said. "I had a real concern for those individuals."

Wayman wishes there were warning signs posted at the park and wants to warn others about the danger.

"Just take care of yourself, take care of your pets because they could be gone at any time," Wayman said. "I'm very lucky."

The Summerlin Council, the non-profit arm of the Summerlin Master Association that oversees major parks, provided the following statement regarding the incident.

"The council works to maintain a pro-active and balanced approach to bee management, recognizing the important role bees play in our environment while prioritizing public safety. Preventative measures include strategically placed traps in designated areas and routine inspections of parks and facilities.



If a hive is identified, a defined response protocol is implemented, including securing the area, posting signage to notify the public, and coordinating appropriate next steps. This approach supports the responsible protection of both the bee population and the community" Summerlin Council

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