Good Morning, Las Vegas: Flu activity spiking nationwide, trial for 'Dances with Wolves' actor begins

Good Morning, Las Vegas, and Happy Monday.

Health officials are sounding the alarm as flu cases are surging across the valley as well as the country. We spoke to an ER doctor to get an understanding of what he's seeing every day.

Plus, cases we have been following head to court today, from the start of the trial for a "Dances with Wolves" actor and sentencing for a Valley High coach.

But first, we are waking up to chilly temperatures this morning, though not the below-freezing we had over the weekend.

We do see some breezes as we head out this morning, so you might want to grab a jacket. However, the good news is we have a sunny day ahead to make way for a sunny week.

Justin Bruce has a look at how warm we are expected to get this week:

Cool Mornings and Mild Afternoons Ahead

Flu cases on the rise as almost all states report high levels of activity

Flu cases are surging across the Las Vegas valley, and emergency rooms say they are insanely busy right now.

Doctors say they've seen a spike in flu and upper respiratory illnesses, pushing ERs to their limits.

Hailey Gravitt spoke with an ER doctor about what he's seeing on the front lines.

Continuing coverage: Hundreds protest in Las Vegas after Minneapolis mother killed by ICE officer

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the federal courthouse in Downtown Las Vegas Sunday.

This was the third anti-ICE demonstration in the city in less than a week.

The protests follow the fatal shooting of a Minneapolis mother by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer.

Some of the protestors we spoke with told us they're concerned about what they're seeing.

Ahead today in court: Trial for "Dances with Wolves" actor begins, Valley High coach faces sentencing

The sexual assault trial of "Dances with Wolves" actor Nathan Chasing Horse is set to begin today.

Prosecutors say the 49-year-old posed as a medicine man and ran a cult called The Circle.

He faces 21 counts, including sexual assault of a minor and child pornography charges.

The indictment lists three alleged victims. Authorities say Chasing Horse used Native American culture and ceremonies to build trust with victims.

The trial is expected to last three to four weeks.

This is a story we've been following for years, and here's some of our previous coverage of the twists and turns this case has taken to lead up to today:

Nathan Chasing Horse's alleged victim says she was 'shocked' at Nevada high court dismissal

Also today, a former Valley High School football coach is set to be sentenced for child sex crimes.

46-year-old Antwone Washington pleaded guilty in December to using a minor to produce child sex abuse material.

He pleaded guilty to lewdness with a child under 16.

Police arrested Washington after they found videos of him sexually abusing a student.

He faces 8 to 25 years in the Nevada Department of Corrections.

WATCH | Guy Tannenbaum reports on former Valley High School football coach accused of child sex crimes against a student