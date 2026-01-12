LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the federal courthouse in downtown Las Vegas Sunday, marking the third anti-ICE demonstration in the city in less than a week following the fatal shooting of a Minneapolis mother by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer.

WATCH | Sunday's protest in Las Vegas

Hundreds protest in Las Vegas after Minneapolis mother killed by ICE officer

The protesters packed the sidewalk, holding signs, waving flags and chanting "No justice, no peace" and "No ICE on our streets."

"I'm sad, I am mad, I just want to protest," said Gloria Wyeth, one of the demonstrators.

The Trump administration says the officer was acting in self-defense, but protesters expressed concerns about increasing violence and abuse of power by ICE.

"This is very upsetting to me that she was shot and killed for exercising her right to be out there defending people's rights," said Juan Salazar, a local resident.

Some protesters called for officers to refuse orders they believe are wrong.

"We pray for everyone that's doing the right thing who wears a uniform. And you give them the power that they need to look at someone and say we're not going to follow the order," one protester said.

Salazar, 75, has protested for several causes throughout his lifetime and believes demonstrations remain important.

"Trump would like for us to stop and be quiet and not do anything, but protests do help in making sure people are listening to us," Salazar said.

Dozens of Metro officers were present during the demonstration but mainly stayed at a distance to help control traffic. The protest remained peaceful throughout.

