Good Morning, Las Vegas: Expo helping seniors with utility bills, county considering central 911 location

Plus, we looked through today's Clark County Commission agenda, and we have a couple of things we think you should know.

Happening today: Senior expo aims to help locals with utility bills

We know that there are a lot of you struggling to make ends meet. That's why we wanted to let you know about an annual event that kicks off today that aims to help local seniors with their utility bills.

Anyssa Bohanan explains how you can get assistance today at the Project Reach Senior Expo.

County commissioners considering new 911 communication facility

Plans are moving forward for a joint 911 communication facility. It would combine Clark County, Las Vegas, and North Las Vegas police and fire 911 services all in one location.

Today, Clark County commissioners are expected to sign the interlocal agreement and authorize about $4.4 million for the county's portion of the project.

Officials say the joint location is expected to improve the 911 caller experience and response times across our community.

Commissioners are set to discuss potential changes to pedicab rules. It's a type of tricycle designed to carry passengers on a for-hire basis. Local pedicab operators want officials to ease restrictions governing where they can operate, particularly around the resort corridor. They also want to protect customers from rogue operators.

Henderson's Reimagine Boulder Highway project shows progress one year after groundbreaking

The City of Henderson has made significant progress on the Reimagine Boulder Highway project one year after breaking ground, with new traffic signals, streetlights and bus lane infrastructure now visible along the corridor.

WATCH | Jhovani Carrillo breaks down the latest developments at the project's one-year mark

Sunny and hot on Tuesday with a high of 106. High pressure will continue to build into Southern Nevada and that will bring us dangerously hot temperatures starting on Wednesday and this heat will last until Saturday.

Weather forecast for August 19, 2025

Many of the cones from the overnight work along the I-15 and 215 Beltway are getting picked up now, so we see traffic moving along pretty well for your Tuesday early commute.