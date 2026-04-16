Good Morning, Las Vegas: President Donald Trump in town, VGK tops Pacific Division

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

A big thing we want to make sure you know about today is that President Donald Trump will be in town. We have details about what he's expected to talk about and how that will impact traffic around the valley.

We also want to make sure you know that the Vegas Golden Knights won their game against the Seattle Kraken. We break down what that means as the team heads to the playoffs.

But before we get into all that, we need to talk about the weather.

It's going to be a warm and windy Thursday across Southern Nevada.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. for the Las Vegas Valley.

You can expect wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour today in Las Vegas. High temperatures will reach the low 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Justin Bruce reports in Henderson with a look at today's forecast:

Weather forecast for April 16, 2026

Ahead today: President Donald Trump making a Las Vegas visit

President Donald Trump is heading to Las Vegas for a roundtable discussion downtown to promote his tax cuts.

The president plans to highlight new tax breaks on tips and overtime pay.

You might remember he first promoted his No Tax on Tips policy right here in Las Vegas. The idea was to boost take-home pay for people in the service industry.

His visit will cause major traffic delays this afternoon.

Police will temporarily halt traffic on the I-15 and 215 as the presidential motorcade moves through the valley.

Flights at Harry Reid International Airport will also be affected when Air Force One lands this afternoon.

Ahead today: President Donald Trump making a Las Vegas visit

In your community: Emergency response times improving in North Las Vegas

When medical emergencies happen, minutes, even seconds, matter. North Las Vegas Fire Chief Joseph Calhoun told Anjali Patel that his department is making major strides in getting to residents faster in their time of need.

He largely credits that to better leveraging of a key partnership.

The city has long worked with Medicwest, a private ambulance company, to support their emergency response, but there was a disconnect.

He said they didn't know where the Medicwest units were located; they weren't in their system. So around 2022, they took a different approach, and now it's paying off.

In your community: Emergency response times improving in North Las Vegas

ICYMI: Golden Knights clinch Pacific Division title to close out regular season

The Vegas Golden Knights are heading into the playoffs with major momentum. The team just clinched their fifth Pacific Division title in nine years.

The Guys in Gold finished the regular season with a big win over Seattle on home ice.

Sports Reporter Taylor Rocha was at T-Mobile Arena as fans cheered on the champs.

Vegas Golden Knights clinch Pacific Division title

One final note:

We told you yesterday about how a water outage closed multiple government offices in Nye County along Basin Avenue. We are happy to say that those offices will reopen Thursday for normal business hours after repairs.