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Water outage causes closure of multiple Nye County government offices

Nye County Sheriff
KTNV
File - Nye County Sheriff's Office sign on July 19, 2025.
Nye County Sheriff
Pahrump, NV
Posted

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — A major water leak has led to multiple government offices closing in Pahrump.

Nye County officials shared that a leak in the Great Basin Water Co. system has resulted in a full water outage along Basin Avenue.

Officials said service isn't expected to return for several hours.

The following offices are closed to the public as of now:

• Nye County Sheriff’s Office
• All offices and courts inside the Ian Deutch Government Complex
• Assessor’s Office
• Treasurer’s Office
• Recorder’s Office
• Nye County Animal Shelter
• Information Technology
• Department of Emergency Management

Winery Road, east of Highway 160, also remains closed due to a water main break, as officials said water has damaged the ground beneath the roadway.

Please avoid the area and use alternate routes for your safety.

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