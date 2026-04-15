Water outage causes closure of multiple Nye County government offices

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — A major water leak has led to multiple government offices closing in Pahrump.
Nye County officials shared that a leak in the Great Basin Water Co. system has resulted in a full water outage along Basin Avenue.
Officials said service isn't expected to return for several hours.
The following offices are closed to the public as of now:
• Nye County Sheriff’s Office
• All offices and courts inside the Ian Deutch Government Complex
• Assessor’s Office
• Treasurer’s Office
• Recorder’s Office
• Nye County Animal Shelter
• Information Technology
• Department of Emergency Management
Winery Road, east of Highway 160, also remains closed due to a water main break, as officials said water has damaged the ground beneath the roadway.
Please avoid the area and use alternate routes for your safety.