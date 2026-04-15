Water outage causes closure of multiple Nye County government offices

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — A major water leak has led to multiple government offices closing in Pahrump.

Nye County officials shared that a leak in the Great Basin Water Co. system has resulted in a full water outage along Basin Avenue.

Officials said service isn't expected to return for several hours.

The following offices are closed to the public as of now:

• Nye County Sheriff’s Office

• All offices and courts inside the Ian Deutch Government Complex

• Assessor’s Office

• Treasurer’s Office

• Recorder’s Office

• Nye County Animal Shelter

• Information Technology

• Department of Emergency Management

Winery Road, east of Highway 160, also remains closed due to a water main break, as officials said water has damaged the ground beneath the roadway.

Please avoid the area and use alternate routes for your safety.

