Good Morning, Las Vegas: Day 2 of the federal government shutdown and how it affects you

KTNV — We are waking up to a second day of a federal government shutdown. We're continuing to follow how this shutdown affects you and your families.

Waking up to a second day of a federal government shutdown

We are now in Day 2 of the government shutdown. In Washington, D.C., the blame game is intensifying. Leaders of both parties say the government shutdown is bad for the country, but they don't agree on how to fix it.

The impact is reaching Harry Reid International Airport. TSA officers are required to keep working without getting paid. Staffing shortages could lead to concerns for longer delays, which we all know, when traveling, can be a real headache.

Hailey Gravitt is at Harry Reid to explain how the shutdown could affect security screenings and what you need to know if you're heading out of town soon.

Waking up to a second day of a federal government shutdown

Following up on Nevada's new alcohol delivery law

We're working to get you more answers about Nevada's new alcohol delivery law and what it means for you. Now in effect, it opens the door for restaurants and bars to deliver sealed alcoholic drinks with food orders. Each sale includes a $0.50 surcharge that goes toward DUI prevention efforts.

Delivery drivers must have alcohol awareness cards and customers will need to scan an ID, but the legislation doesn't mean this is automatically allowed.

The law permits local commissions and city councils to approve regulations to allow cocktails with takeout if they choose to do so.

Channel 13 asked both Clark County and the City of Las Vegas if they plan to take advantage of the new law.

The county has not responded. A city spokesperson said they would check with council members but "have not heard of anything moving forward."

Following up on Nevada's new alcohol delivery law

ICYMI: Vegas Golden Knights beat Avalanche in emotional preseason game honoring 1 October victims and survivors

It was a night that transcended hockey inside the Fortress as the Vegas Golden Knights honored 1 October survivors and victims' families during their preseason game against the Colorado Avalanche.

After the parents of a young victim cranked the siren before the game, the team announced it's donating $1 million to the Forever One Memorial to permanently honor those lost in the shooting.

In the end, it was a fitting finish on the ice as Original Misfit William Karlsson scored the deciding goal in the their period. Vegas went on to win 2-1.

WATCH | Nick Walters has your full game recap:

Vegas Golden Knights beat Avalanche in emotional preseason game honoring 1 October victims

Dry and sunny weather remains with us this week.

A pleasant day on Thursday with highs in the low 90s.

An area of low pressure will move into the region on Friday, bringing very strong winds and cooler air.

Low 90s Today, Windy with Mid 80s Tomorrow

Our roadways are looking pretty clear along the freeways. We do see a couple of surface street fender benders but nothing we think will majorly impact traffic during your morning drive.