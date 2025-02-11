Good Morning, Las Vegas: Crossing guard hiring event happening today

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to ensure that you start your day on the right foot by keeping you informed about the weather, traffic, the latest news, and more

Mostly sunny and breezy today with highs in the 60s.

Cool, with a slight chance of showers on Wednesday as a shortwave moves through. Rain and snow will be likely by Thursday and continuing Friday

Weather forecast Feb. 11, 2025

For anyone who regularly drives Flamingo Road around I-15, give yourself some extra time today.

Some bridge maintenance will have lanes reduced, so use caution and expect delays.

Happening today: Clark County looking to fill crossing guard positions with hiring event

There are two hiring events for crossing guards in Clark County this week.

Tuesday's event goes from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Whitney Library, 5175 E Tropicana Ave, 89122.

Another hiring event will be held on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the ACMS Office, 4775 W. Teco Ave., Suite 235, 89118.

If you are planning to attend, the county said you will need two forms of identification: 1) a government issued ID such as a driver's license, and 2) a secondary form of ID such as a U.S. Social Security card or certified birth certificate.

You must be at least 18 years old, be able to pass a background check and complete a fingerprinting process.

In 2024, CCSD reported 138 students were hit in school zones. we know how important safety is, especially for children in our valley.

What are police doing to combat a 60% increase in students getting hit by cars?

The flu has claimed the lives of 40 people here in Southern Nevada, according to the Southern Nevada Health District — most of the deceased being over 65. Here are some tips on how you can stay healthy this season.

Flu season is peaking in Southern Nevada. Here's what you can do to stay healthy

What was that giant, white streak in the sky? Here's the answer

If you're wondering what the giant, white streak spread across the sky is, it's a SpaceX rocket.

Around 6:09 p.m. on Monday, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California — about 400 miles west of Las Vegas.