What is this giant, white streak in the sky? Here's the answer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're wondering what the giant, white streak spread across the sky is, it's a SpaceX rocket.

Around 6:09 p.m. on Monday, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California — about 400 miles west of Las Vegas.

Vandenberg Space Force Base

According to the spaceport, this is the sixth space launch and missile test from the U.S. Space Force's west coast operations in 2025.

