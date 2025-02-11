Watch Now
What is this giant, white streak in the sky? Here's the answer

KTNV
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're wondering what the giant, white streak spread across the sky is, it's a SpaceX rocket.

Around 6:09 p.m. on Monday, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California — about 400 miles west of Las Vegas.

According to the spaceport, this is the sixth space launch and missile test from the U.S. Space Force's west coast operations in 2025.

