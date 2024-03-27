100+ students have been hit by cars this school year. Here's what CCSD police are doing about it

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District Police Department traffic officers are joining forces with other valley law enforcement agencies to crack down on drivers who are speeding and driving recklessly in school zones.

According to the CCSD Police Department, 106 students have been hit by vehicles on their way to and from school since the beginning of the school year.

In comparison, 52 students had been hit at this same time last year, making it a more than 60% increase.

“I don’t feel like getting hit, but I’ll do anything to save a kid,” said Wilfredo Rolon, a crossing guard at Cashman Middle School.

Rolon said he’s had a few close calls while on the job.

“I almost got hit twice,” Rolon told Channel 13.

He says the reason is because drivers are disregarding the posted 15 mph speed limit before and after school.

“We can't keep them safe at school if we can’t get them to school,” said Lt. Brian Zink, the public information officer for CCSDPD.

Zink says the top reasons for the incidents are speed, distracted driving, and driving under the influence — all factors he says could be easily corrected if more people cared.

“One of the officers told me he could write a thousand tickets a day and people still are not getting the message. You have to slow down in these school zones,” Zink said.