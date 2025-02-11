Flu season is peaking in Southern Nevada. Here's what you can do to stay healthy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The flu has claimed the lives of 40 people here in Southern Nevada, according to the Southern Nevada Health District — most of the deceased being over 65.

Haley Blake is a communicable disease supervisor with SNHD. She spoke with me about what each of us can do to keep ourselves and others safe.

Tricia: What can people do to protect themselves from getting this deadly virus?

"So it's not too late to get your flu vaccine. Talk to your provider if you haven't received it already. There's many places around town that you can get it, and that really is a big one," Blake said.

"We really want people to know it's not too late. You can still get vaccinated for the flu. And then make sure that you're washing your hands when you are out and about before you eat, before you touch your face, eyes or nose. Just practice that good hand hygiene and then, you know, try and stay away if other people are sick, making sure you have children that are sick, that they are covering their coughs and sneezes and washing their hands as well."

Blake says flu season runs from October to late May and usually peaks in late January or early February.

