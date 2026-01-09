Good Morning, Las Vegas: Chilly start to the day, looking deeper at safety on our roadways

KTNV — Good Morning and Happy Friday, Las Vegas.

We are continuing to dig deeper into the issues on our valley roadways that make things so unsafe not only for drivers, but pedestrians as well.

Also, national issues are impacting as many gathered to protest outside ICE headquarters downtown.

But first, we are off to a very chilly start to our work week.

It is still gusty outside with winds topping out near 30 mph in the valley. Areas in the Colorado River Valley like Boulder City and Laughlin are under a Wind Advisory.

The winds are making it feel colder outside, with a high of 52 expected, but we should see a break later today into the overnight hours.

We do have a Freeze Warning ahead into the overnight hours from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday, so make sure you protect those plants and pipes.

Digging deeper into the issues facing valley's most dangerous intersections

In our continued fight for safer streets, we wanted to know what areas are giving you the most trouble. That's why we're digging deeper into the new list of the top collision intersections in Metro's jurisdiction for December 2025.

50 intersections made the list as law enforcement focuses on the main issues leading to those crashes.

Hailey Gravitt reports at Charleston and Jones to track down the big issue there.

Nevada's average car insurance cost expected to reach $335 per month in 2026: Here's how to save

Drivers in Las Vegas are paying more for car insurance than anywhere else in the country, and costs are climbing again in 2026.

A new LendingTree report shows Nevada drivers face the second-highest auto insurance rate increase nationwide, even as most states see premiums stabilize or decline. LendingTree projects Nevada's average auto insurance cost will reach $335 per month this year.

Shakeria Hawkins explains why Nevadans are facing such an increase and shares ways you can save:

Las Vegas protesters rally against ICE after deadly shooting in Minneapolis

Tension is rising across the country after a federal immigration agent shot and killed a 37-year-old woman in Minneapolis. Another shooting in Portland left two people injured.

Here in Las Vegas, protesters gathered at ICE headquarters downtown to demonstrate against enforcement actions across the country, particularly the Minneapolis shooting.

WATCH| Alyssa Bethencourt reports from downtown Las Vegas to bring the latest on protests against ICE