Good Morning, Las Vegas: Case of Jorge Gomez shooting death heads to federal court

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas. We are waking up to day 20 of the federal government shutdown and an outage in a major web service that could affect you.

But first — your morning check of the weather before you head out the door. We are starting out our Monday on a cooler note, but we are planning to warm up with continued dry and quite conditions. Here's your full forecast:

Weather forecast for Oct. 20, 2025

Questions linger over police shooting of Jorge Gomez during 2020 protests

Five years after the George Floyd protests swept the nation, questions still linger in Las Vegas over the police shooting of Jorge Gomez.

His family calls it wrongful death, while police say that LVMPD officers followed their training that night.

Hailey Gravitt reports live outside the federal courthouse with what's next in the case.

Questions linger over police shooting of Jorge Gomez during 2020 protests

Federal courts scale back operations as government shutdown reaches 20th day

Today marks Day 20 of the federal government shutdown, and still no end in sight.

Republicans and Democrats have dug in their heels over funding. Senators headed home for a long weekend Thursday afternoon after a tenth failed vote.

With every week, new impacts are emerging — including challenges for America’s judiciary.

The U.S. Supreme Court and federal courts nationwide began implementing shutdown procedures after court system funding ran out over the weekend. Up until now, the federal judiciary relied on existing funds to avoid disruptions.

Scripps News Group's Joe St George breaks down a memo from the U.S. courts outlining what happens next.

Shutdown latest: Supreme and federal courts impacted

Amazon cloud computing outage disrupts Snapchat, Robinhood and many other online services

As we're waking up, a major Amazon Web Services outage is caused widespread disruptions around the world. The cloud computing company supports wide portions of the publicly available internet. The Work Times reports some of the services impacted this morning include Amazon, Hulu, Slack, Microsoft 365, Zoom, and Canva.

AWS reports it has applied internal fixes that have led to significant recovery of services.