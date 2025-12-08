Good Morning, Las Vegas: Calls for safer streets, looking at health insurance costs

KTNV — Good morning, Las Vegas.

First thing this morning, law enforcement agencies are teaming up to sound the alarm. Police say they're seeing more crashes, more close calls and more young riders using scooters and e-bikes without understanding the laws or the risks.

We also have a look at what's driving up health insurance costs and what it means for families in Southern Nevada.

But first, after last week's chilly temperatures, we are expected to see a warm-up in the next few days.

Justin Bruce has a look at the forecast as we get the work week started:

Record Highs Possible Late Week

Happening this morning: Authorities hold multi-jurisdictional briefing to address road safety

A number of law enforcement agencies from across the valley will hold a traffic safety briefing this morning, and note what they're seeing on the road.

We expect it's going to match what we've been hearing from you.

Drivers tell us they're seeing more aggressive behavior - speeding, tailgating, cutting people off - and it's making everyday commutes feel dangerous.

Police say road rage here in Southern Nevada is getting worse.

Hailey Gravitt reports on why so many people say they're afraid to get behind the wheel.

Nevada health insurance premiums expected to jump 34% in 2026, report finds

Shopping for health insurance next year may come with serious sticker shock.

A new report shows premiums for the most popular marketplace plans are jumping nearly 40% pushing average monthly costs to a record $792.

Shakeria Hawkins breaks down what's driving the increase and what it means for families heading into Open Enrollment.

ICYMI: 2 dead, 1 person hospitalized after shooting in North Las Vegas

Two people are dead and a third is hospitalized after a shooting in a North Las Vegas neighborhood Sunday morning. Police say the shooting happened shortly after 2 near Centennial Parkway and Commerce Street.