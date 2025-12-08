Nevada health insurance premiums expected to jump 34% in 2026, report finds

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevadans shopping for health insurance next year may face major sticker shock.

A new analysis shows premiums for the state’s most popular marketplace plans are expected to rise nearly 40% in 2026, pushing average monthly costs to a record $792.

The report, released by ValuePenguin by LendingTree, warns that the steep increases could force more residents to go without coverage, a trend experts say is already happening.

Shakeria Hawkins breaks down what's driving the increase and what it means for families heading into Open Enrollment.

Nevadans Going Without Coverage as Costs Climb

For 23-year-old Las Vegas resident Adam Pasquali, health insurance simply isn’t in the budget.

“Yeah… it’s concerning,” Pasquali said. “I work out and stay fit so I can try to avoid the doctors.”

Pasquali isn’t covered under his parents’ plan either — because they don’t have insurance themselves. He’s part of a growing number of Nevadans who say they’re skipping coverage altogether because they can’t afford it.

Insurance expert Talon Abernathy says that’s a trend that’s likely to worsen.

“We’re expecting to see a drop in coverage entirely,” Abernathy said.

Silver Plans Hit Hardest — With Record High Premiums

According to the ValuePenguin report, premiums for Silver-tier plans — the most popular option on Nevada’s marketplace — are expected to jump 34% next year.

The average cost after subsidies will rise from $89 a month in 2025 to $202 a month in 2026.

Abernathy says several factors are fueling the spike, including:



Expiring enhanced federal subsidies

Rising prescription drug prices

Higher health-care costs

Inflation

“These subsidies ending are hitting consumers very hard,” he said.

With an average premium of $792, Nevada is facing the 6th-largest increase in health insurance premiums in the country.

Consumers May Still Have Options to Save

Despite the rising costs, Abernathy says Nevadans can take steps to reduce premiums.

“Nevada is introducing new Battle Born plans, which are at least 15% cheaper,” he said.

He also advises consumers to consider Silver plans if they qualify for cost-sharing reductions.

“Even if you end up paying more every month, those extra subsidies will be worth it,” Abernathy said.

Open Enrollment Starts This Fall

Open Enrollment begins this fall, and experts say spending 10–15 minutes shopping around could save hundreds of dollars a month.

A link to the full ValuePenguin report and a breakdown of the cheapest plans in each Nevada county can be found here.