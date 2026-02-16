Good Morning, Las Vegas: Active weather in the forecast for Presidents Day holiday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There's active weather in the forecast for Southern Nevada on Monday. Here's what you need to know as you start your day:

It will feel a little more like winter as a low-pressure system moves into our area. Rain chances ramp up to 80% this afternoon, and strong winds between 30-45 mph are also expected in Clark County. We also expect to see some much-needed snow in the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range.

Justin Bruce explains how this could impact you today:

Rain, strong winds in the forecast on Monday

Investigations are ongoing after three deaths on Saturday

An investigation is underway after a mother and her preteen daughter were found dead inside a hotel room at the Rio Hotel & Casino on Sunday afternoon. Investigators say the pair came to Las Vegas for a cheer competition, and police believe the mother shot her daughter, then herself. Family members identified them as Tawnia McGeehan and Addi Smith. Utah Xtreme Cheer, which posted a missing persons flyer on Sunday, stated in part:

"With the heaviest hearts, we share the devastating news that our sweet athlete Addi passed away...She was beyond loved and will always be a part of the UXC family."



The search for a suspect in another deadly incident over the weekend is ongoing.

Las Vegas police tell us this investigation stems from a fight that turned deadly in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Buffalo Drive on Saturday night.

"It appears our victim was accompanied by two of three individuals," said LVMPD Homicide Lt. Robert Price. "At some point in time, those individuals got into an altercation where one of those individuals produced an unknown object and stabbed our victim and then fled the scene."

Police believe this was an isolated incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact LVMPD or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Standoff in Congress could impact travel

The partial government shutdown is entering its third day with no deal in sight. People traveling over the Presidents Day holiday could be among the millions affected.

Democrats are refusing to fund the Department of Homeland Security until Republicans agree on reforms to immigration enforcement tactics. That means 90% of Homeland Security workers, including TSA, Secret Service, Coast Guard, and FEMA, are working without a paycheck right now, ABC News reports.

The standoff in Congress could have a major impact on travel at the nation's airports. During previous shutdowns, many TSA workers called out sick, leading to long security lines and delays. If you have plans to fly this week, you may want to give yourself extra time at the airport and pay close attention to your flight status.

Channel 13 senior reporter Mary Kielar asked Nevada's Congressional delegation about the negotiations:

Some Nevada lawmakers vow not to take pay amid looming DHS funding deadline

New evidence in search for Nancy Guthrie

"Today" show host Savannah Guthrie is sharing a new message overnight, saying her family still has hope and that it's never too late for the person who took her mother, Nancy, to do the right thing.

The search for Guthrie's mother is now entering its third week, and investigators now say they're looking at a critical piece of evidence: a glove found near Nancy's home. DNA was taken from the glove, which investigators say matches the type of glove worn by a masked person seen outside her front door the night she vanished.

One last thing before we go...

The City of Henderson and Nevada State University want your thoughts on a new freeway interchange. We're told an upcoming community meeting will focus on potential interchange concepts for Interstate 11 between College Drive and Boulder City Parkway.

Nevada State University's growth means more traffic in the area, and that's why officials say the interchange is needed.

If you want to share your thoughts, a community meeting is being held on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Rogers Student Center.