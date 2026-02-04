Good Morning, Las Vegas: Your morning headlines for Wednesday, February 4

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Good Morning, Las Vegas. Before you hit the road on Wednesday, we've got a traffic alert for you.

A semi-truck hauling cattle overturned in the Spaghetti Bowl overnight and is blocking traffic from southound Interstate 15 to southbound Interstate 11/U.S. 95. For an alternate route, you can get off I-15 and go northbound on I-11, then get off on M.L.K. Boulevard. Then, get on southbound I-11 from M.L.K.

This morning, law enforcement continues addressing the fallout from two recent incidents that have raised concerns about public safety, including a tragic shooting in the southeast valley on Tuesday.

Police were called to an apartment complex after a woman reported a domestic violence situation, and that a man was trying to take her child. What happened next escalated quickly.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says when officers arrived, a man eventually exited the residence with the child and a gun.

"The suspect approached the officers, still holding the juvenile hostage, causing our officers to discharge their firearms, striking the suspect," said Capt. Andrew Wiggins. "Simultaneously, the suspect, while pointing his firearm in the direction of the juvenile, discharged the firearm."

We'll continue asking questions and following new developments in this case. Police are expected to share more information in a briefing later this week.

Amid this ongoing investigation, questions still remain about a recent discovery at a home in the east valley.

By this point, you're probably familiar with the discovery of a suspected illegal biolab inside the garage of a short-term rental, and its ties to a similar incident in California.

Over the past four days, we've combed through public records and police reports to answer your questions about the investigation.

Channel 13 chief investigator Darcy Spears and senior reporter Mary Kielar dug into the suspect's background and took your questions to a local expert.

A UNLV professor answers your questions about what the discovery means for public health:

If you have unanswered questions about either of these cases, let's talk about it. You can reach out to Channel 13 at ktnv.com/letstalk, and our team of journalists will work to get an answer for you.

One last thing before we go...

If your credit score has slipped lately, you're definitely not alone. A new report shows scores are dropping in all 50 states, including here in Nevada.

Consumer reporter Shakeria Hawkins explains what's behind the decline and the simple steps you can take to start boosting your score: