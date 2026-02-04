Semi hauling cattle overturns in Spaghetti Bowl, snarling traffic for morning commute

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A rolled-over semi-truck is snarling traffic at the Spaghetti Bowl during Wednesday morning's commute, the Nevada State Police - Highway Patrol warns.

The truck overturned on the ramp from southbound Interstate 15 to southbound Interstate 11/U.S. 95, officials say.

State police tell us the ramp "will be closed for an unknown amount of time. This can possibly be extended over six hours."

Justin Bruce explains what we know and talks through alternate routes for your commute:

Semi hauling cattle overturns in Spaghetti Bowl, snarling traffic at I-15/I-11

The trailer is said to be loaded with 28 cattle. Responders have been on scene since just after 12:30 a.m., when the truck overturned, a state police spokesperson says.

Drivers should avoid the area and take alternate routes, officials state.

Your best bet to get around the closure this morning will likely be taking I-15 southbound to northbound I-11, then getting off at M.L.K. Boulevard. From there, you'll be able to get on I-11 southbound and be on your way.

If you're just heading southbound on I-15, your commute shouldn't be impacted. This will only be an issue for those making the connection to southbound I-11.

TRAFFIC CAM: Take a live look at the closure here:

This is a developing story.

