Good Morning, Las Vegas: Wind advisory remains in effect

We have the latest on the wind advisory still in effect, a possible road rage incident on the 215 on Monday night, an Air Force veteran being transported to receive life-saving care, and the passing of civil rights leader Jesse Jackson.

A wind advisory remains in effect through Wednesday morning, with wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour expected across the Las Vegas Valley, Western Clark County and towards Lake Mead and Lake Havasu.

There was heavy rain, strong winds and some snow in higher elevations, leading to slick roads, flight delays and a few power outages.

Wind Advisory Extended, Rain Tonight May Mix With Snow

At Harry Reid International Airport, Ryan Ketcham talked to a professional plane spotter who said the gusts led to some unusual maneuvers.

Possible road rage shooting injures one

Police are investigating a possible road rage incident after a man reported being shot at while driving on the 215.

He suffered minor injuries from shattered glass after the shots were fired.

The suspect is still on the run.

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson dies at 84

Longtime civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate Rev. Jesse Jackson has died at 84.

Jackson had been hospitalized in recent months and lived with progressive supranuclear palsy, a neurodegenerative condition he was diagnosed with in 2024, his family confirmed.

Jackson's relatives said he died "peacefully" Tuesday morning.

Jackson was a protégé of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who fought for justice, equality and social change for decades.

Air Force veteran and mom of two will get life-saving treatment after days of waiting

After a weekend of waiting for a Veterans Affairs transport, Las Vegas Air Force veteran and mother of two, Savali Craft, will be getting a medical transport from Sunrise Medical Center to Stanford Medical Center in California.

According to the family, she had an enlarged thyroid that led to Thyrotoxicosis.

"We've just been through so much but we’re just happy right now," Craft said.