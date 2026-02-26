Good Morning, Las Vegas: Top headlines to start your Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KTNVV) — Good morning, Las Vegas.

We have the latest on temperatures hitting the 80s, a suspect accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, blooming wildflowers and more.

Justin's Forecast: First 80s of 2026 Expected Today

MORNING: It's a cool start in the 50s with a partly cloudy sky and light winds. A quick climb to the 70s by 10 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Highs hit 81° this afternoon as occasional high clouds filter the sunshine alongside light winds at 5-10 mph. This is our first time in the 80s this year!

EVENING: Partly cloudy with light breezes and reading falling from the 70s into the 60s after 9 p.m.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with light winds and lows in the mid 50s.

Judge orders competency evaluation for suspect in fatal shooting, house fire

A local man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend will undergo a mental health evaluation.

His attorney raised concerns about his client's mental health in court Wednesday morning.

60-year-old William Hall faces open murder, six counts of attempted murder and arson charges.

Police say he was found armed with a gun outside a home that was engulfed with flames friday night near Eastern and Harmon.

Man jailed for open murder amid investigation into fatal North Las Vegas shooting

One person is jailed for open murder in connection with a homicide investigation in North Las Vegas, the city's police department says.

Police were initially called to investigate a shooting at 12:36 a.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of Camino Al Norte, near Lone Mountain Road. Police said the suspect fled the scene before their arrival.

Thier investigation led to the arrest of 35-year-old Jesse Robinson III.

Wildflower blooms are closer to Las Vegas than you might think

Just about an hour and a half south of Las Vegas, just across the state line, Mojave National Preserve is bursting with color.

After hearing rumors of blooming wildflowers, we hit the road to check it out — and the desert did not disappoint.

While not a superbloom this year, experts say wildflowers are still doing exceptionally well this late Winter/early Spring.

So, if you're looking for color without the crowds, Mojave National Preserve is a good place to find it.