Good Morning, Las Vegas: Suspects in deadly crashes in court, latest housing numbers

Two suspects in two separate deadly crashes are set to appear in court today, highlighting the ongoing push for safer streets in our valleys.

We're also looking at housing, from the latest numbers released by Las Vegas Realtors as well as developments in the short-term rentals regulations.

But first, after the chilly breezes we had yesterday, Justin Bruce has a look at what we can expect for our Tuesday ahead.

We are still set to see a chilly morning, but we thankfully don't have the wind we had yesterday.

We should be dry today but we are looking at some systems moving in as the week continues, set to bring even cooler temperatures as we head toward the weekend.

Mostly Cloudy and Calm and Chilly

Continuing coverage: Latest developments in short-term rental regulations

On today's Clark County Commission agenda is a new development in a case we've been following.

Commissioners are set to authorize the District Attorney's Office to appeal the preliminary injunction that has paused fines and penalties under the county's short-term rental regulations.

A district court judge granted the injunction back in December at the request of the Great Las Vegas Short-Term Rental Association.

It's taking the county to court over what it believes is a sluggish licensing process and heavy-handed enforcement.

We've reached out to the county for the latest numbers and found that 215 licenses have been approved, with 279 applications still pending and 336 denied.

Looking ahead: Suspects in separate fatal crashes set to appear in court today

The man accused of a deadly 12-car crash that left three people dead is due back in court his morning. Last month, we learned his case will go before Nevada's death penalty review committee.

Jose Cutierrez's arraignment is set for 8:30 a.m.

His attorney says he plans to plead not guilty and waive his right to a speedy trial.

WATCH | We looked into what factors would qualify the death penalty after his last court appearance:

Prosecutors consider death penalty in road-rage killing of 11-year-old

Edward Michael Dias is also scheduled for his initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court this morning.

The 77-year-old is facing charges in a deadly New Year's Day crash that killed one person near the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign.

Police say Dias hit the victim just after 1 a.m. and then left the scene without calling for help.

Here's video of the scene we captured as police investigated:

Scene of first fatal hit and run for LVMPD of 2026

New this morning: Latest housing numbers show dip in sales

New numbers from Las Vegas Realtors show fewer homes were sold in 2025 compared to 2024. Prices dipped slightly, with single-family homes at a median of $470,000 and condos at $275,000.

Sales were the lowest since 2007, and more homes are sitting on the market without offers.

Still, LVR says buyer activity is picking up, mortgage rates are lower, and 2026 could bring a more balanced market for local buyers and sellers.

WATCH | We've been following the issue of housing in the valley closely, and we recently looked into just how long it takes to sell a home here.