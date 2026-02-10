Good Morning, Las Vegas: Crash on Valley View closes roads, fatal stabbing leaves two dead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Good morning, Las Vegas.

We're following a vehicle collision that injured a Nevada State Police (NSP) trooper early this morning. All lanes in both directions on Valley View just south of the 11 are closed.

But first, a look at Tuesday's weather:

Justin's forecast:

Justin's forecast for Tuesday, Feb. 10 2026

Car collides with NSP cruiser, closes Valley View

Car collides with NSP cruiser, closes Valley View

Before 2 a.m. today, an NSP cruiser was involved in a crash on Valley View between their vehicle and a red Nissan sedan.

One trooper was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Nissan was also hospitalized, and is facing DUI charges after showing signs of suspected impairment.

If you're heading out this morning, you'll want to avoid Valley View near the 11. The road is completely shut down in both directions as investigators work the scene.

Homicide on North 8th Street under investigation

Homicide on North 8th Street under investigation

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a homicide from last night that left two dead.

Police said that they received a call that someone had been stabbed, and that witnesses were holding the suspect. They found that a man in his late 30s to early 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect, a man of a similar age to the victim, was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Investigators believe the suspect was waiting for the victim in the apartment hallway, and attacked him as he walked by. During this altercation, they shared that the suspect was stabbed by his own knife.

Metro releases Super Bowl DUI blitz numbers

LVMPD has also shared the results of their Super Bowl DUI blitz.

Local News Nevada police launch statewide DUI crackdown following Super Bowl weekend Hailey Gravitt

42 impaired drivers were arrested — up from 32 last year. 173 citations were also issued, which decreased from over 300 in 2025.

Though more drivers were caught impaired this year, fewer citations were needed overall.

Fluctuating gold and silver prices affect Las Vegas store

Fluctuating gold and silver prices affect Las Vegas store

The precious metals market has been on a wild ride, with prices swinging up and down so fast, it forced the Las Vegas Coin Company on Eastern Avenue to close its doors last week and operate by appointment only.

Owner John Jankowski tells us that locals have been showing up to sell their coins, jewelry, flatware, and other items as the prices of gold and silver fluctuate.

This volatility is unlike anything Jankowski says he's ever seen in his lifetime — but his store remains fully open and ready to buy precious metals from the valley.

Nevada's Secretary of State disagrees with SAVE Act

Bills under debate in Congress this week could make big changes in how states conduct their elections.

The SAVE Act would require voters to provide proof of citizenship when registering to vote and casting a ballot — which would include a real ID, driver's license, passport, or birth certificate.

Local News Aguilar: SAVE Act, requiring voters prove citizenship, not needed in Nevada Steve Sebelius

Republicans say it's a common sense way to make sure only Americans are deciding American elections. Nevada's Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar disagrees, calling it "a solution to a problem that doesn't exist."

Aguilar says that the bill could impact people who don't have access to some documents, including women who have changed their names due to marriage. Nevadans will get a chance to implement voter ID in the state thanks to a citizen initiative on the ballot in November.